Parents arrested in connection to drug-related death of child in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two parents were taken to the Mahoning County jail Monday on charges related to the drug-related death of a child.

U.S. Marshals arrested 32-year-old Joshua Essad and 31-year-old Sara Loth on charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and child endangering.

The couple was indicted by a grand jury Thursday.

According to Youngstown police, the child died from exposure to the drug carfentanil in July. Carfentanil is around 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 5,000 times more powerful than heroin.

Court records show Essad and Loth are scheduled to be in court March 6.