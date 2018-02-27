Sunny and warmer Tuesday

CAR WASH WEATHER: Beautiful Tuesday. Temperatures will be above freezing by 9am. Wall to wall sunshine today.

MILD, LIKE EARLY APRIL: Temperatures in the mid 50’s today. Record high is 62°.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN: Into Wednesday afternoon, moisture will increase to support some light, scattered rain showers.

SOGGY THURSDAY: Wash out for Thursday, rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall amounts into Friday could top out at 3/4″ to an inch. Flood advisories may be needed again.

WINTRY MIX: Thursday afternoon temperatures will be falling. It will be cold enough to support a rain-snow mix overnight and into Friday morning. Snow accumulation will be light. Conflict in computer models, but even the highest amounts could add up to a couple of inches into Friday evening if some lake effect snow bands develop. Mainly Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties could see a couple of inches.

DRY WEEKEND: Seasonal temperatures Saturday, mostly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s. Warmer Sunday, lower 40’s and partly sunny.

