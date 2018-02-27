Sunny and warmer Tuesday

Cold enough for snow Thusday night & Friday

Published:

CAR WASH WEATHER:  Beautiful Tuesday.  Temperatures will be above freezing by 9am.  Wall to wall sunshine today.

MILD, LIKE EARLY APRIL:  Temperatures in the mid 50’s today.  Record high is 62°.

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN:  Into Wednesday afternoon, moisture will increase to support some light, scattered rain showers.

SOGGY THURSDAY:  Wash out for Thursday, rain could be moderate to heavy at times.  Rainfall amounts into Friday could top out at 3/4″ to an inch.  Flood advisories may be needed again.

WINTRY MIX:  Thursday afternoon temperatures will be falling.  It will be  cold enough to support a rain-snow mix overnight and into Friday morning.  Snow accumulation will be light.  Conflict in computer models, but even the highest amounts could add up to a couple of inches into Friday evening if some lake effect snow bands develop.  Mainly Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties could see a couple of inches.

DRY WEEKEND:  Seasonal temperatures Saturday, mostly cloudy and mid to upper 30’s.  Warmer Sunday, lower 40’s and partly sunny.

