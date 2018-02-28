33 PINPOINT WEATHER: Changing weather coming for the end of the workweek — Here’s how the next storm will impact you

A NOT SO PLEASANT 36 HOUR PERIOD EXPECTED

Our next storm system arrives on Thursday. On the front side, Temperatures will remain above normal with another drenching rain expected. On the back side, we will see a sharp temperature drop, gusty wind, and snow showers. Here’s a breakdown of how it will play out…

*THURSDAY*

A moisture-rich storm system will arrive in the area Thursday morning. Rain showers are expected to develop between 5AM – 7AM. Once the rain begins, it will likely continue right into the evening. It will be a heavy rain at times and rumbles of thunder are possible.

RAIN ACCUMULATION AND FLOODING POTENTIAL

Models are in good agreement with around 1″ of rainfall expected through the day. Localized flooding is possible with the ground remaining saturated. We will also be monitoring area creeks and rivers. As the rain falls, levels may rise and minor flooding will be possible.

BELOW ARE THE LATEST RIVER AND STREAM READINGS & FORECASTS

Mahoning River:

Leavittsburg

Warren

Youngstown

Ohio River:

East Liverpool

Wellsville

New Cumberland

Eagle Creek:

Phalanx Station

*THURSDAY EVENING – WIND RISES AND RAIN TURNS TO SNOW*

Gusty wind will develop through Thursday evening. Wind in excess of 40 MPH is expected at times. We may see a break in the rain early in the evening but more rain will develop and will eventually change to snow. Temperatures will fall quickly in the evening, dropping into the lower 30s, and between 9PM – 11PM we will see any rain transitioning over to snow.

Snow is likely to continue through the night with gusty wind around the area. This will lead to blowing snow throughout the area. Accumulation through the night of a Trace to 2″ is expected, with locally up to 3″ not out of the question. Slick roads are possible overnight. Total snow accumulation breakdown below.

*FRIDAY – SNOW EARLY*

Some roads may be slick Friday morning, especially through parts of northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Friday will be a cold and very blustery day. Highs will only reach the lower 30s with winds continuing to gust between 30-40 MPH at times. The wind chill will be a factor with readings as low as 15° possible at times.

Scattered snow showers are expected for the first part of the day Friday. Blowing snow is expected to continue. Snow will taper off Friday evening as the storm system pulls away from the area

*TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION*

The heaviest snow is expected to occur through Trumbull and mercer counties. Snow will be lighter through Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

SNOW POTENTIAL BY FRIDAY EVENING

At Least: Trace to 1″ (Southern parts of the area may only see trace amounts of snow)

EXPECTED RANGE: Accumulation of 0.5″ to 3″ is expected across the area

Potential For: Up to 4″ (Some spots, mainly in northern Trumbull or northern and eastern Mercer counties may see up to 4″)

For an hour-by-hour breakdown of the storm and a look at what several of the models are showing for snow accumulation, click “Play” on the video above.

