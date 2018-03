AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Route 11 northbound is partially closed and backed up after a four-car crash Wednesday night.

The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m., north of Mahoning Avenue on Route 11 in Austintown.

The northbound lanes of Route 11 are closed.

33 WYTV News is sending a crew to the scene. We will update you with information as soon as we have it.