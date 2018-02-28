As big retailers change gun-buying age, YSU club takes business elsewhere

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Walmart is the latest major retailer to announce that it will no longer sell guns and ammunition to those under 21. Earlier Wednesday, Dick’s Sporting Goods made a similar policy change. Still, a group of young people says it won’t stop them from participating in the sport they love.

Dick’s stopped the sale of ARs in 2012. Walmart did the same in 2015. But on Wednesday, Dick’s expanded that ban to its subsidiary retailer, Field and Stream. Dick’s also stopped the sale of high-capacity magazines and assault-style rifles.

Both Walmart and Dick’s put new age restrictions on who can buy any type of firearm.

“The Dick’s Sporting Goods of the world are taking matters into their own hands and now you’re going to start to see investors disinvest, I think, from some of these gun manufacturers,” Rep. Tim Ryan said.

One group that could be directly impacted by this change is Youngstown State’s Clay Target Club. Many of its members are under the age of 21, including Vice President Nick Maxin, who is 20.

“We like to try to get kids involved in target shooting, specifically in trap shooting, and we try to teach the fundamentals of gun safety,” he said.

Maxin said the new age policies won’t stop him or his team from taking part in the sport.

“It’s not going to affect us at all, to tell you the truth, because the fact of the matter is we just won’t shop at Dick’s. We’ll go to other stores that won’t discriminate against our age.”

He has been involved in the sport since a young age and said the environment he’s been a part of has been a safe one.

“There are multiple kids under the age of 21 and under the age of 18 that there has been no issues with, and they’re all walking around with firearms.”

With the recent mass shootings, Congressman Ryan said we can’t sit around and do nothing.

“There’s going to be ways around it but it doesn’t mean you don’t act. We still have car accidents but that doesn’t mean you don’t do something to make sure it’s as safe as possible.”

Maxin said if the law requires his group to raise the minimum age for joining the Clay Target Club, they would change their policy. Until then — under adult supervision — people of all ages are allowed to be a part of the team and handle guns.