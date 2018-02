YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you feel like you may be deficient in Vitamin D? You aren’t alone.

Research shows that more than 75% of Americans aren’t getting enough Vitamin D.

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the importance of Vitamin D and great sources of it.

