From record highs to record rainfall, February 2018 has been one of the warmest and wettest

THE MONTH SO FAR…

It is the last day of February 2018 and several records have been broken this month. This month will go into the record books as one of the warmest and wettest Februaries on record. Several record highs have been set this month, too! Here’s how the month played out…

*RECORD WARMTH*

Two record highs were broken this month, with one record tied. On February 19th, the high was 64°. That ties the record for that date that was set in 1994. We also broke two record highs Those days are as follows:

February 20th – 73° – Previous record 65° from 2016

February 28th – 63° – Previous record 62° from 2016

Overall, 20 of the 28 days had high temperatures that were above normal. That means 71% of the month was above normal. The average temperature for February 2018 comes out to 35.6°. That is one of the warmest Februaries on record, coming in at the 4th spot. Here’s the top 10 warmest…

TOP 10 WARMEST FEBRUARIES ON RECORD

1. 2017 – 38.6°

2. 1998 – 36.9°

3. 1932 – 36.9°

4. 2018 – 35.6°

5. 1984 – 35.5°

6. 1976 – 34.6°

7. 1938 – 34.1°

8. 2012 – 34.0°

9. 1990 – 33.9°

10. 1949 & 1931 – 33.5°

*RECORD RAINFALL*

Record rainfall occurred through the month of February. There are only a few hours left of February 2018 at the time of writing this and so far 4.95″ of rain has fallen. Normally, around 2.15″ of rain would be expected. That puts us above normal by 2.80″! We are currently the 4th wettest February on record.

TOP 10 WETTEST FEBRUARIES ON RECORD

1. 2008 – 5.83″

2. 1950 – 5.26″

3. 2011 – 5.03″

4. 2018 – 4.92″

5. 1956 – 4.83″

6. 1990 – 4.56″

7. 1959 – 4.25″

8. 1910 – 3.99″

9. 1939 – 3.86″

10. 1981 – 3.85″

WHICH DAYS WERE THE “WETTEST?”

As of today, February 28th, there have only been 4 days without even a trace of any precipitation. That means 85% of the month has been wet! Here are some of the days that featured the most rainfall…

Feb. 19th – 0.76″

Feb. 25th – 0.71″

Feb. 24th – 0.60″

Feb. 15th – 0.58″

Feb. 22nd – 0.44″

Feb. 7th – 0.41″ *Liquid equivalent from melted snowfall

Feb. 16th – 0.27″

Feb. 14th – 0.22″

Feb. 4th – 0.20″ *Liquid equivalent from melted snowfall