Harding handles Hudson; Raiders roll into Sectional Final

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Harding rolled past Hudson 51-26 Wednesday night in the Division I Sectionals at Warren G. Harding High School.

Harding took a commanding 31-11 lead into the halftime break, and never looked back.

Delmar Moore led all scorers with 14 points for the Raiders. Chris Hughes and Trivell Trimble tallied 11 points apiece in the win for the Raiders.

Warren Harding improves to 17-6 overall on the season. The Raiders advance to face Twinsburg in the Division I Sectional Finals. The game will take place Saturday at 7PM at Twinsburg High School.