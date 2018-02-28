Sharon tops Grove City for third time, punches ticket to D-10 final



SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WYTV) – The Sharon boys basketball team are heading to the District 10 Championship for the first time since 1998 after the Tigers topped Grove City 53-44.

With the win, Sharon swept Grove City on the year going 3-0 against the Golden Eagles.

Tristan Ballard led the way with 17 points while Elite Williams and James McKinney had 12 points each.

For Grove City, Marcos Cintron and Brayden Martin each had 11.

The Tigers now move on to face Hickory in the District 10 Championship game Friday night.