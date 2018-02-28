Some Ohio drivers not too fond of new plan to mail licenses

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – There will be some big changes coming this summer when you go to get your Ohio driver’s license. The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles is ending same-day issuing of licenses. Instead, you’ll get your new card in the mail.

Most people know the time constraints of waiting in line at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Sometimes it can take hours to get through.

For many, especially teenagers, there’s a certain joy in getting your license after that long wait — but that is about to change.

Come July, that wait will be even longer. Instead of receiving your license at the BMV on the day you go to present documentation and take your picture, you’ll have to wait 10 extra days for it to come in the mail.

“It’s a long wait, but it’s more convenient to sit here than sit and wait ten days later,” Barbara Stone said.

“Seems safer to just give it in person,” Caleb Stone said.

All licenses will be made in one location in Ohio. The state said the change will help prevent counterfeit IDs from circulating.

Some drivers don’t like the idea of it.

“It’s in your hand, not going through a bunch of mail and a bunch of other people’s hands before it reaches you,” Rollan Stone said.

You will still need to go to the BMV to present your documents and take your picture.

“You’re already giving your birth certificate and Social Security number. There doesn’t seem to be any point to waiting ten days,” Cynthia Moeford said.

Drivers will instead receive a temporary card that says they’re allowed to drive.

“If they’re going to just give you a piece of paper, that’s not going to fly,” Cindy Courtney said.

New national security requirements for travel that would require new means of identification go into effect in 2020. These new licenses can fulfill that requirement.

Ohio will now join 41 other states that use mail delivery for licenses.

Licenses will still last the current four years and you’ll still need to retake the photo each time you renew.