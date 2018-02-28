Stretch of Route 422 in Girard much smoother this pothole season

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – While everyone else has a pothole they want fixed, the City of Girard can rejoice knowing its biggest problem was fixed two years ago.

Route 422 through the city used to be a rough ride but these days, it rides smooth. People who work and live along it notice a difference.

“It’s nice to have good roads,” said Rich Hale, with Summit Supply.

The road was repaved two years ago when huge holes limited traffic because there was just no way to avoid hitting some of the biggest ones.

Hale remembers cars broken down in his parking lot.

“I guess the biggest thing was just being conscious that when you were going to drive through Girard, you just have to drive slow and watch for the holes because they were there,” he said.

Down the street at ECS Techs, Rich Conklin remembers the terrible conditions, too. One of his workers, in particular, was having trouble getting to calls.

“Flattened two tires within three weeks. Two flat tires. Same one and was late for the appointments,” Conklin said.

Eventually, the company would change routes. Then the road got repaved. Now workers can be thankful that their road is smoother, while seeing reports of blown-out tires on I-680 and big potholes in other communities.

“It’s safer. It’s safer for everyone because when the roads are bad like that, everyone’s trying to dodge around and miss the holes,” Hale said.

For Conklin, the new and improved Route 422 catches his attention in another way.

“You notice that when you are driving a lot, you want to go to the roads that are nice and avoid the ones that aren’t, and wonder why they all can’t be,” he said. “Why can’t they just make them all nice?”

The Girard project was moved up a year after the city sent 100 pictures to the Ohio Department of Transportation, showing them that the road needed attention as quickly as possible.

