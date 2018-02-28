Upset Alert: Valley Christian ousts top-seeded Jackson-Milton

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Fifth-seeded Valley Christian ousted #1 Jackson-Milton 54-45 in the Division IV Girls Basketball District Semifinals Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays were ranked #6 in the final Associated Press state poll.

Kristen Gill led the Eagles with 21 points to lead the way in the win. India Snyder tallied 14 points, while her sister Imane Snyder added 9 points in the victory.

Michaelina Terranova led all scorers with 23 points in the setback. Emily Williams added 12 points, while Abigail Spaulding tallied 8.

The Blue Jays end the season with a record of 22-3.

Valley Christian improves to 16-7 on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lisbon in the Division IV District Championship game Saturday at 4PM at Mineral Ridge High School.