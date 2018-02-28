West Middlesex rallies past Wilmington; Big Reds to D10 Finals



FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – West Middlesex rallied past Wilmington 42-38 in the District 10 Class AA Semifinals Tuesday night at Farrell High School.

The victory advances the Big Reds to the District 10 Finals for the seventh time in the past eight years.

Marshall Murray led all scorers with 18 points in the win for the Big Reds.

Daniel Hanssen and Robert Pontius tallied 9 points apiece in the setback for the Greyhounds. Wilmington drops to 13-12. The Greyhounds will play Cochranton in the third-place game on Friday.

West Middlesex improves to 18-6. The Big Reds advance to Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class AA Finals on Friday.