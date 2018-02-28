Youngstown police investigating Eastern Gateway student’s deadly fall

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A student at Eastern Gateway Community College was killed after falling from the school’s downtown Youngstown building Wednesday night.

It happened just after 7 p.m. The body was found in the middle of Boardman Street.

Youngstown police believe it could be suicide, but they’re continuing to investigate.

Eastern Gateway issued an alert to its students, letting them know about the death.

There was no threat to anyone on campus.

Mental health counselors will be on the Youngstown campus on Thursday.

Eastern Gateway Community College is located on Boardman Street between Champion and Walnut streets.