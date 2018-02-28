Youngstown residents feel scammed by property management company



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) is fed up with Vision Property Management.

It says the South Carolina housing company that owns houses in Youngstown is taking advantage of people.

“They have no real regard for our city, for our neighborhoods,” said Ian Beniston, executive director of YNDC.

Beniston said Vision buys houses in the city at a cheap price. He said the company then charges inflated interest rates through their rent-to-own contracts and sells homes that aren’t up to code.

That’s what Shirin and Franklin Moorehart said they found when they moved into their Vision home.

They said they agreed to the contract because they didn’t have much money and couldn’t afford pet deposits.

Shirin said she and her husband had to put a lot of money into home repairs but were kicked out after a late payment.

“My husband lost his job, and we couldn’t make the payment,” she said. “They weren’t willing to work with us on a lower payment.”

The house that the Mooreharts bought was $60,000 although it originally sold for $13,130.

“This was a big loss all the way around,” Shirin said. “We put money into the house with plumbing and having to do all that. New hot water tanks because when we got into the house, we realized the hot water tank, the existing one that was there didn’t work.”

Beniston says he doesn’t want this to happen to anyone else.

YNDC is teaming up with ACTION (the Alliance for Congregational Transformation Influencing our Neighborhoods) to do something about it.

They have a bus filled with over 70 people who plan to meet with Vision Property Management at its office in Columbia, South Carolina. They plan to ask the company to agree to an agreement.

That agreement includes working with people who currently live in their homes on fair agreements, no longer buying any property in Mahoning Valley and responsibly disposing of ones they do have. Beniston also wants to recoup losses due to Vision homes that have had to be demolished.

“No one should have to live next to a house where the roof’s literally falling in and trees are growing through it,” he said. “You can tell no one’s really taking any sort of care.”

Vision Property Management responded to the complains, saying they it is willing to work with the community.

Vision strives to work with all stakeholders involved. We very much look forward to having a continued dialogue with the Alliance for Congregational Transformation and having a constructive engagement that helps all members of the Youngstown community.”

The company’s website has six properties listed in Youngstown, including a couple of lease-to-own options.