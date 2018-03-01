$2.75 million road improvement project begins soon in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Work is expected to begin soon on a safety improvement project at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 14 (Salem Unity Road) in the city of Columbiana.

Starting Monday, March 12, there will be an 11-foot-width restriction at the intersection State Routes 7 and 14.

Traffic will be maintained in all directions with lane shifts and traffic lights.

Work will include the installation of turn lanes, traffic signal and intersection lighting updates as well as some widening work.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has named A.P. O’Horo Company, of Youngstown, as the contractor for the $2.75 million project.

The project is expected to be completed by October 31, 2018.

