Boardman business helping sick children

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shopping to help children in the Valley, that’s what is planned Thursday in Boardman.

850 Blues is donating 20 percent of all of its sales Thursday to Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

The boutique sells women’s clothing and accessories.

Owner Kristyn Mancini said if you buy something at the store, not only are you going to help sick children, you’re also paying into your local economy.

“You’re just building your community, rather than shopping online or at bigger department stores,” she said.

If you spend $100 at a local business, roughly $68 stays in your local economy.

850 Blues will be open today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

It’s located at 362 Boardman Poland Rd.