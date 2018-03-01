Getaway driver sentenced for part in Youngstown murder

Related Coverage Youngstown murder trial ends in surprise plea agreement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The getaway driver in a Youngstown murder was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday.

Jawonn Hymes will get credit for the 827 days he served in jail already. He will now be on probation for three years.

Hymes was not the shooter of victim Thomas Owens, but he was originally charged with aggravated murder, along with two other men. As part of a plea agreement, Hymes pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge.

Owens was shot and killed in November of 2015.

The other two defendants were tried and convicted of murder charges and are serving lengthy prison sentences.