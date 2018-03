YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A survey says you’ll be happy and satisfied if you make $95,000 a year.

We asked viewers, how much money would make you happy? Watch the video above for their answers.

Len says $3 million!

The study says in order to be fully satisfied, the $95,000 a year is for each person. So, if you have some family involved, you’ll need a little more than that.

Len says the survey also found that there’s also a kind of happiness tipping point: The more you have, the more you want.