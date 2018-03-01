Hometown Hero: Greg Gulas, quiet excellence at YSU

Related Coverage Hometown Hero wants to expand cat spaying, neutering efforts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

If you are involved in the YSU community, you know this man. Greg Gulas is a quiet man of action.

Tony Spano, who nominated Greg, had this to say, “GREG HAS DONE SO MUCH FOR THE COMMUNITY. HE’S THE QUIET GUY THAT LOVES WHAT HE DOES. AND HE GIVES BACK TO THE COMMUNITY IN MORE WAYS THAN ONE.”

Jim Loboy says, Greg has influenced or worked beside all the people in this room. But he’s touched so many lives throughout the community.

A life-long Penguin, Greg played for the YSU Baseball team in the 70’s. Greg ran the sports information department for years. Greg was inducted into the YSU sports hall of fame in 2005 for his contribution to its many programs.

Retired YSU campus Police Chief Jack Gocala says, “EVEN THOUGH HE’S RETIRED, HE’S STILL READY TO DO FOR THE STUDENTS. IF SOMEBODY ASKS HIM FOR SOMETHING, HE’S READY TO HELP ALWAYS.”

Greg’s far too passionate to retire completely. Greg teaches a class via satellite to local inmates, teaching them how to put together a newscast. But what he really teaches is hope. Hope for a better future after a troubled past.

Helping one another is what Greg Gulas is all about. And the biggest reward…

Greg says, “THESE PEOPLE RIGHT HERE..SERVING EVERYBODY AND BEING APART OF SOMETHING REALLY, REALLY SPECIAL. THANK YOU, THANK YOU. I’M SO HAPPY TO SEE EVERYBODY!”

Greg Gulas, this week’s WYTV Hometown Hero!

Nominate a hero in your community, click HERE.