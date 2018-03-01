Local company hired to relocate Youngstown courts, health department

Both will be relocating to the Youngstown City Hall annex building on Front Street

Gerry Ricciutti Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The multi-million dollar project to move Youngstown’s courts and health department is on schedule.

Thursday morning, the city’s board of control agreed to spend more than $45,000 to hire a local company to move the courts and clerk out of city hall and the health department out of Oakhill Renaissance Place.

Both will be relocating to the city hall annex building on Front Street.

“There’s a lot of files, there’s a lot of furniture. The majority of it comes from the clerk. The clerk has a lot of files, obviously, and the health department has a lot of files and they’re taking most of the furniture with them,” said Public Works Director Chuck Shasho.

He hopes to have the move finished in time so the court and other offices can open in May.

