Local steel company, GM encouraged by President Trump’s tariffs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – After a meeting with American steel and aluminum executives, President Trump announced he’s enforcing tariffs in an effort to help domestic production. Thursday afternoon, the president said he’s stopping what he calls decades of unfair trade policies.

“You will have protection for the first time in a long while and you’re going to regrow your industries. You’ll have to regrow your industries, that’s all I’m asking is that you regrow your industries.”

He plans to establish a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum — indefinitely.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown has been working with the White House to renegotiate NAFTA.

“Should mean jobs for the Mahoning Valley. It’s good for American steel and, fundamentally, it says to the Chinese, ‘We’re going to enforce our own trade laws and build a level playing field,'” Brown said.

While the move helps steel and aluminum in the U.S., there’s still concern that the president’s penalties could launch a trade war with other countries.

“We can’t just expect that now the only thing that’s going to happen is there will be more steel produced in the U.S.,” said A.J. Sumell, an economics professor at Youngstown State.

Both metals are crucial raw material for American-made automotives, airplanes and appliances. But this also means everything from cans of pop and beer to baseball bats and cars could get more expensive.

“With those higher prices, there will be less sold,” Sumell said.

However, local steel executives are encouraged. Tom Egnot, president of McDonald Steel, said his company doesn’t buy foreign steel and the tariffs would help them.

General Motors, which uses steel for its vehicles, supports the move.

We purchase over 90 percent of our steel for U.S. production from U.S. suppliers. We need to better understand the details around the announcement today, but the bottom line is we support trade policies that enable U.S. manufacturers to win and grow jobs in the U.S., and at the same time succeed in global markets. Over the last several years, we have shown we are a disciplined company with the ability to adjust and adapt to a variety of market changes around the world, and we’ll do that again as needed.”

Thursday’s announcement caught investors off guard and sent Wall Street into a downward spiral.

Investors will be looking to see how U.S. trading partners react to the tariffs in the coming days.