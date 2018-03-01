Mahoning County exploring license plate fee hike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials say Mahoning County may need to think about raising the license plate fee to pay for road repairs.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti told Mahoning Commissioners Thursday they should think about raising the license plate fee by $5.

Ginnetti said the county is dealing with aging infrastructure and needs to look at finding more money to pay for new roads.

“We certainly don’t want to raise taxes on anybody, but the state is not trickling much money down to us since the last gas tax increase in ’05,” Ginnetti said.

The county road department gets nearly all of its money from taxes on gallons of gas.

Because cars are becoming more efficient, people aren’t buying as much gas and that hurts county budgets.

Youngstown City Council votd in 2015 to raise the license plate by $5 to maintain roads in the city.