March comes in like a lion! Rain-Wind-Snow next 24 hours

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

DAYBREAK WEATHER: Mild start, with temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. Chance for a stray shower for rush hour.

THURSDAY OUTLOOK: By mid-morning rain will be Valley-wide and moderate to heavy at times. Small risk for a thunderstorm. Temperatures heat up into the lower 50’s.

FLOOD POTENTIAL THURSDAY: Rainfall could be on the heavier side Thursday and Thursday night as a storm tracks through the Great Lakes. With saturated soils and rivers running high, there is potential for flood advisories and warnings.

WINDS: Winds will begin to pick up to 15 mph this evening with 30+ mph gusts likely late night when the low shifts East and the rain to snow mix begins.

SNOW: On the light side. Models consistent in a general 1″ to 2″ overnight into Daybreak Friday. An additional inch is possible in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties mainly.

POWER OUTAGE POTENTIAL: With saturated soils and strong wind likely, the risk for tree damage is high for tonight and Friday. This could lead to power outages. Have flashlights and generators ready for tonight just in case.

DRY, SEASONAL WEEKEND: Seasonal temperatures and partly sunny Saturday, high in the mid to upper 30’s. A little warmer Sunday with temperatures in the lower 40’s and mostly sunny.

