Nugget of Knowledge: Ranking the best states in the nation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How do we stack up? How do Ohio and Pennsylvania rate when it comes to other states?

Are they good places to live?

U.S. News and World Report has just ranked us all.

It looked at first at our health care and then how we educate our children, the two things that mattered most in a survey.

Then came the state’s economy, what taxes we pay, for example, then our crime rate, our roads and bridges, the opportunities the state offers.

Let’s show you the top five: Supposedly, the best state in the union in which to live and work today is Iowa, followed by Minnesota, Utah, North Dakota and New Hampshire.

The bottom five: Alabama, West Virginia, New Mexico, Mississippi and number 50 is Louisiana.

Where is Ohio on this list: near the bottom, number 40; and Pennsylvania isn’t much better at number 38.

In fact, the states around us match us, too: Kentucky is 41, Michigan 37 and Indiana 33.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”?

View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.