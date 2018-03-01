Pick-up truck hits home in Youngstown, rolls over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A house on Youngstown’s south side was damaged after a pick-up truck hit it on Thursday afternoon.

The pick-up truck was traveling west on Old Furnace Road when it somehow collided with a Jeep. The pick-up truck then went another 125 yards before clipping the side of a house.

It left a hole in the home. The truck then rolled over on its side, trapping one person inside.

That person was taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

Police released no further details on Thursday afternoon.