PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: High wind, accumulating snow expected–Here’s the latest from the Pinpoint Weather Forecast Center

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Mercer, Lawrence, and Columbiana county through Friday morning. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Trumbull and Mahoning counties through Friday morning. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Trumbull and Mercer counties through Friday morning. Click here to view current alerts.

*STORM TIMELINE*

-8PM to 10PM — Wind will begin picking up across the area

-9PM to 11PM — Rain will begin changing to snow

-11PM to 4AM — Very gusty wind expected, snow will be heavy at times

-4AM to 9AM — Snow will slowly taper off through this time-frame. Winds remain gusty

-9AM to NOON — Snow ends. Gusty winds continue through the afternoon and into the evening

*STORM IMPACTS*

-Wind gusts will approach 50MPH at times Thursday late-evening into early Friday morning. This may cause sporadic power outages. Set an extra alarm before bed and watch for downed trees and branches when driving.

-Accumulating snow is expected and roads will be able to turn slick. Allow extra time to reach your destinations Friday morning.

-School adjustments are possible Friday morning, especially to the north of Interstate 80 and in areas that are prone to power outages.

SNOW ACCUMULATION FORECAST

Accumulation through the night of 3″ to 6″ is expected to the north of Interstate 80. South of I-80, accumulation of 1″ to 3″ is expected.

HERE’S HOW THE STORM WILL PLAY OUT

*Thursday evening – wind rises and rain turns to snow*

Rain will change to snow between 9PM to 11PM. Snow is likely to continue through the night with gusty wind around the area. The snow will be heavy at times.

Gusty wind will also develop through the evening. Wind gusts in excess of 50 MPH are expected Thursday evening and into the night. The wind will begin picking up between 8PM and 10PM. High wind combined with a saturated ground and the potential for snow to stick to branches means power outages are a threat overnight Thursday into Friday. Make sure you set a back-up alarm before going to bed.

*Friday – snow early, gusty wind all day*

Many roads, especially through Trumbull and Mercer county will likely be slick Friday morning. Make sure you watch for downed trees and branches on your morning drive, too. Friday will be much colder and very blustery. Highs will only reach the lower 30s with winds continuing to gust between 30-40 MPH at times. The wind chill will be a factor with readings between 10° to 20°.

Scattered snow showers are expected for the first part of the day, especially through the morning commute. Snow will taper off by Friday afternoon as the storm system pulls away from the area.

For an hour-by-hour breakdown of the storm and a look at what several of the models are showing for snow accumulation,

