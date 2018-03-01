Still perfect: West Branch tops Howland to win District Title



AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – West Branch won its fourth District Title in the last five years, holding off Howland 43-36 in the Division II District Final at Austintown Fitch High School Thursday night.

Natalie Zuchowski and Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 12 points apiece in the victory.

Howland’s Mackenzie Maze led all scorers with 13 points. Alex Ochman added 12 points in the setback for the Tigers.

Howland ends the season with a record of 18-7.

West Branch advances to face Akron Saint Vincent-Saint Mary in the Division II Regional Semifinals Tuesday at 6:15 PM at Barberton High School.