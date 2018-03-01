Student Athlete: Dom Velasquez

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – Senior Dom Velasquez is the complete package at Western Reserve.

He’s a three-sport star with a loaded high school resume. Dom has already won several big-time national scholarships. He’s a versatile athlete, straight-A student, and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m an extremely competitive person,” said Velasquez. “In whatever I do, I want to win and I want to pursue excellence.”

Dom is a natural all-around athlete at Western Reserve. This past fall, Dom was the starting Quarterback for the playoff-bound Blue Devils. He led the charge with over 1,000 yards passing, along with over 20 touchdowns.

“I just try and take charge and lead in whatever I do, but especially on the football field,” he said. “I just try and make everyone better around me and I think that does add to my competitive edge.”

That edge continues on the baseball diamond, where Dom has played a BIG role in their four straight District Championships. Off the field of play, Dom leads his class with a 4.0 GPA, on track to be valedictorian.

“Grades mean the world to me, it’s my first priority,” said Velasquez. “Being valedictorian and being number one in the class, I feel like it’s my ticket. Sports, they’re coming to an end, whether I like it or not because it doesn’t look like I’m going pro anytime soon.”

Dom does have big plans for his future though. He wants to become an Ophthalmologist one day, which plays right into his heart for service. Dom is a huge part of his school and community, volunteering over 300 service hours over the past four years.

“I do have that passion to make a difference every day,” he said. “Whatever my job is in the future, I think that you’re going to see my as a guy that’s always giving back to the community in whatever way that I can.”