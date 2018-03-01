Suspect in custody in connection to Chaney High School threat

School officials and police were made aware of the threat Wednesday night

Nathan Lehota Published:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police have a person in custody in connection to a social media threat made involving Chaney High School.

School officials and police were made aware of the threat Wednesday night.

Spokesperson Denise Dick said there is no threat to the school at this time and classes are being held as scheduled.

Extra security is planned at the school Thursday as a precaution, Dick said.

A police presence was also at the high school on Wednesday morning because of an unspecified threat.

Chaney High School was put on lockdown on Feb. 15 for a brief time after rumors of a firearm in a student’s backpack.

School officials said they searched the person’s backpack and no weapons were found.

The lockdown was then lifted, and school officials said there is no credible threat.

Officials are being extra vigilant due to a recent high school shooting in Florida.

