Wellsville burglar leaves trail of blood, caught moments later

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman who has lived in Wellsville for decades is shaken that a serial burglar targeted her house.

Police say Jason Allen tried to break into seven or eight houses along Lincoln Avenue, Commerce Street, and 15th Street Wednesday night, but the only house he was able to get into successfully belongs to Dolly Brophey.

Brophey has lived on Lincoln Avenue in Wellsville for 40 years. She says she felt safe living there, but that all changed at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

“I heard this loud bang, and I knew someone was in the house so I screamed for my son,” Brophey said.

Her son ran to the kitchen and didn’t’ find anyone just the mess he left behind – a trail of blood on the floor, blood a kitchen chair and the screen door.

Wellsville police caught Allen 20 minutes after his break-in spree began. He only broke into one house but tried eight.

“Apparently he was on some type of substance from what I learned from the hospital. He had different drugs in his system,” said Wellsville Police Chief Ed Wilson.

Wilson said Allen was no stranger to police and he is glad the suspect is off the streets.

“They’ve been dealing with him for a couple of weeks off and on for little stuff they say. Petty stuff until now,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he is extremely proud of his officers’ response. He says the department is down several officers because of the fiscal emergency and commends the officers for doing their jobs so well with limited resources.