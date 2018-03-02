2018 Easter egg hunts and events

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Below is a list of dates and times for 2018 Easter egg hunts in the Valley.

AUSTINTOWN

Annual Easter Egg Hunt

West Austintown First United Methodist Church

6749 Mahoning Ave.

Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. – noon

The annual Easter egg hunt is free and open to the public.

BOARDMAN

KidX – Eggstravaganza

Southern Park Mall – Center Court Stage

7401 Market St.

March 10 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Join us as we welcome the Easter Bunny. Magic Show followed by a parade to the Bunny’s garden home.

Price: Free, bunny photo packages available for purchase.

Sensitive Bunny

Southern Park Mall – Bunny set near J.C. Penney

7401 Market St.

Sunday, March 18 from 9-10 a.m.

The Sensitive Bunny offers a sensory-friendly environment for kids to visit the Easter bunny. The event is presented in partnership with Autism Speaks, whose mission is to enhance lives and accelerate solutions for families with special needs members.

The event will be held during private mall hours in order to provide a calmer, sensory-friendly environment. Those participating should enter using the mall entrance by Chick-fil-A.

Those attending should RSVP. Complete your registration via EventBrite.

It’s free to attend. Photo packages will be available for purchase.

Easter Egg Hunt

Heritage Presbyterian Church

1951 Mathews Rd.

Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 330-707-9031.

Pet Photos with Bunny

Southern Park Mall – Bunny set near J.C. Penney

7401 Market St.

March 25 from 6-8 p.m.

Get your pet’s photo with the Easter Bunny. Photo packages are available for purchase (personal photography won’t be permitted).

Pets must enter at the Jos. A. Banks mall entrance.

Evening with the Easter Bunny

The Lariccia Family Community Center

375 Boardman-Poland Rd.

Wednesday, March 28 or Thursday, March 29 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

$7 for Boardman residents, $9 for non-residents (children ages 2 and under are free)

Come and join the Easter Bunny for a carrot or two. Arts and crafts, professional photo, Easter movie and dinner provided. Purchase tickets starting February 28 at the park office from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or online at www.boardmanpark.com.

Dinner is mac & cheese, chicken nuggets, fish sticks, corn, bread and butter, veggies, applesauce, and dessert.

BRISTOLVILLE

BUMC Eggstravaganza

Bristolville United Methodist Church

6271 Park Drive

Saturday, March 31 at 9 a.m.

Breakfast begins at 9 a.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. From 10-11 a.m., enjoy games and crafts. Don’t miss out on a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be visiting and taking pictures.

This event is for kids from age 4-12. Parents are invited to enjoy the event with their kids.

For more information, visit BUMC Easter Eggstravaganza’s Facebook page.

CAMPBELL

Easter Egg Hunt and BBQ

Community Center at Roosevelt Park

Saturday, March 24 at noon

The Easter Bunny will kick-off the hunt at noon, followed by lunch and a chance to meet and have a photo with the Easter Bunny. The event is offered free to elementary school children and their families. It will be held rain or shine.

CANFIELD

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Mill Creek Metroparks Farm – McMahon Hall

March 24 from 9-10:30 a.m.

7574 Columbiana-Canfield Rd.

Mill Creek MetroParks Farm will host a breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Families will enjoy a hearty, kid-friendly breakfast of French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon/sausage, muffins, fruit, juice or coffee.

There will be time to snap photos while visiting with the Easter Bunny, along with crafts, stories and hands-on opportunities to learn about real rabbits.

Space is limited. Register/pay at Ford Nature Center by 3/17. All participants, including children younger than 2, must be pre-registered. $12.50 ages 11 and older; $7.50 ages 2-10; under 2 free.

HERMITAGE

Easter Egg Hunt

Olympic Fun Center

4070 E. State St.

Monday, March 25, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

There are hundreds of eggs hidden, with tons of candy and prizes to be found! The hunt starts promptly at 5:30 p.m., so participants are asked to arrive on time.

Admission is $5 per child and includes unlimited roller skating, skate rental, lazer tag, rock climbing and the play zone.

MINERAL RIDGE

Weathersfield Police Department Community Easter Egg Hunt

Community Park and Gazebo

Saturday, March 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Please be sure to join us after the Community Easter Egg Hunt for a Pizza Party for our own Fire Chief Pugh beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing to 6:00 p.m. The tickets or this fundraising event are only $10 and the proceeds will assist Chief Pugh and his family. Also, at 7:00 p.m. the High School Drama Club will be performing “School of Rock.”

Bags for your Easter eggs will be provided, dress for the weather.

NILES

Easter EGGstravaganza

First United Methodist Church

608 N. Crandon Avenue.

Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m.

Join the Easter Bunny for breakfast. The Cost is $10 for adults and $10 for children. Included in the children’s price are two Easter cupcakes for kids to decorate by JoToddi’s Candy. After breakfast, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt by First United Methodist Church featuring 6,500 eggs.

Breakfast reservations are required. Please email playingitforwardofniles@gmail.comor call 330-240-8268 to reserve your spots.

POLAND

Poland Junior Women’s Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Poland Village Hall Gazebo

308 South Main St.

Saturday, March 24

Check the website for more information.

Easter Egg Hunt

Poland United Methodist Church

1940 Boardman Poland Rd.

Saturday, March 31 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

The Easter egg hunt will be held outside of the church. For more information, call 330-757-1553 or email polandumc@polandumc.org.

YOUNGSTOWN

ICU Blockwatch Group 5th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

77 E Lucius Ave.

Sunday, March 25 at 3 p.m.

This year, the hunt will be in the green space just west of St Dominic’s Church. The hunt is looking for volunteer and donations to purchase candy and prizes.