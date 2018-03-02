Downed trees, flooding and heavy snow reported across the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – WYTV received dozens of calls overnight about the severe weather.

Many called to report downed trees, high winds and flooding.

Police and fire crews in Campbell say strong winds blew a tree onto a house. That happened at about 12:30 a.m. Friday on Oxford Street. The soil around the tree was saturated with water.

The woman who lives in the house said she’s okay and no one was hurt. She said it’s a miracle the tree only damaged her gutter and missed her neighbor’s house. A neighbor came over to help her clear the tree out of her driveway.

In Trumbull County, a tree fell on an RV in Newton Falls. The tree crushed half of the vehicle. No one was hurt.

A huge tree was cleared away on Youngstown’s north side. The tree fell on Gypsy Lane, near Logan Way. Both roads are open Friday morning.

In Howland, flooding was reported on Rosegarden Driver. Ditches were overflowing and flooding yards.

Drivers are urged to use caution Friday morning as more reports of trees and limbs coming down are being reported.

There are also thousands without power

Downed tree on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown. Tree down on Gypsy Lane Tree on RV in Newton Falls Tree on house in Campbell Snow in Gustavus Township.