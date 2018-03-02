Gusty winds persist, snow ends into Friday afternoon

FRIDAY MORNING: Blustery with snow and wind-blown snow. Visibility is less than a mile in spots. Snow showers and windy conditions with gusts 30 mph and higher.

POWER OUTAGES: New outages could occur Friday, as winds continue to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

SNOW: Heaviest in Northern and Northwestern Trumbull county. Isolated areas of 6″+ in Gustavus, Bristol and Mesopotamia. 4″+ around Warren.

ROADS: Secondary and untreated roads are snow-covered and slick. Treated roads are mainly wet.

TEMPERATURES: We’ll hover around the 32° mark throughout the day today.

ALERTS AND ADVISORIES:

Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Trumbull County

Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer County until 4pm this afternoon

Flood WARNING for Eagle Creek until 4am Saturday morning

Flood WARNING for Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 5pm Saturday afternoon

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds still gusty, up to 30mph into Friday early evening. Snow starts to wind down with an additional 1″-3″ possible, mainly the high end in Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

COLD & BLUSTERY TONIGHT: Wind chills in the teens and lows in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy.

Looking for the latest 7-day forecast? CLICK HERE