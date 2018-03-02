Gusty winds persist, snow ends into Friday afternoon

Visibility near zero at times where snow bands persist

Jim Loboy Published: Updated:

FRIDAY MORNING:  Blustery with snow and wind-blown snow.  Visibility is less than a mile in spots.  Snow showers and windy conditions with gusts 30 mph and higher.

POWER OUTAGES:  New outages could occur Friday, as winds continue to bring down tree limbs and power lines.

SNOW:  Heaviest in Northern and Northwestern Trumbull county.  Isolated areas of 6″+ in Gustavus, Bristol and Mesopotamia.  4″+ around Warren.

ROADS:  Secondary and untreated roads are snow-covered and slick.  Treated roads are mainly wet.

TEMPERATURES:  We’ll hover around the 32° mark  throughout the day today.

ALERTS AND ADVISORIES:

  • Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Trumbull County
  • Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer County until 4pm this afternoon
  • Flood WARNING for Eagle Creek until 4am Saturday morning
  • Flood WARNING for Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 5pm Saturday afternoon

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:  Winds still gusty, up to 30mph into Friday early evening.  Snow starts to wind down with an additional 1″-3″ possible, mainly the high end in Trumbull and Mercer Counties.

COLD & BLUSTERY TONIGHT:  Wind chills in the teens and lows in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning.  Partly to mostly cloudy.

Looking for the latest 7-day forecast? CLICK HERE