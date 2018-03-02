Gusty winds persist, snow ends into Friday afternoon

FRIDAY MORNING: Blustery with snow and wind-blown snow. Visibility is less than a mile in spots. Snow showers and windy conditions with gusts 30 mph and higher.
POWER OUTAGES: New outages could occur Friday, as winds continue to bring down tree limbs and power lines.
SNOW: Heaviest in Northern and Northwestern Trumbull county. Isolated areas of 6″+ in Gustavus, Bristol and Mesopotamia. 4″+ around Warren.
ROADS: Secondary and untreated roads are snow-covered and slick. Treated roads are mainly wet.
TEMPERATURES: We’ll hover around the 32° mark throughout the day today.
ALERTS AND ADVISORIES:
- Winter Weather Advisory until 10am for Trumbull County
- Winter Weather Advisory for Mercer County until 4pm this afternoon
- Flood WARNING for Eagle Creek until 4am Saturday morning
- Flood WARNING for Mahoning River at Leavittsburg until 5pm Saturday afternoon
FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Winds still gusty, up to 30mph into Friday early evening. Snow starts to wind down with an additional 1″-3″ possible, mainly the high end in Trumbull and Mercer Counties.
COLD & BLUSTERY TONIGHT: Wind chills in the teens and lows in the lower 20’s into Saturday morning. Partly to mostly cloudy.
