Howland tops Girard in Sectionals; Tigers post most wins since 1991



HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland held off Girard 54-46 Friday night in the Division II Sectional Finals at Howland High School.

The victory gives the Tigers 18 wins on the season. That’s the most in 17 years.

Frank Rappach led all scorers with a game-high 20 points. Connor Tamarkin and Nathan Barrett added 18 points apiece in the victory.

Girard was led by Austin O’Hara who tallied 18 points. Christian Graziano also reached double-figures with 10 points, while Ferdinand Martinez finished with 9. David Blackmon chipped in with 8 points in the setback.

The Indians end the season with a record of 12-12.

With the win, Howland improves to 18-5. The Tigers advance to face Struthers in the Division II District Semifinals Thursday at 7PM at Boardman High School.