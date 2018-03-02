More seasonable weather for the weekend

Following blustery and wet conditions, more seasonable weather is the story for the next several days. A cooler weekend, barely exiting the 30s will be full of sunshine and calmer skies. Overnight lows both tonight and tomorrow will be in the 20s – wind chills in the teens. Winds tonight out of the north will stay breezy, up to 15 mph- dying down for Saturday.

To see how long the stretch of sunshine lasts, click “Play” on the video above.

I am watching the next storm system, which will arrive mid next week.

At this time, the models are pushing in rain on Tuesday, transitioning to snow by Wednesday and tapering off in time for the weekend.

The video above shows a full breakdown of the precipitation timing and temperatures that next week holds.

