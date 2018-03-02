New Wellsville barbecue business bringing visitors to town

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Bill Luzer has been smoking and grilling meats for about 25 years. He turned his passion into a business three years ago, and now it has found a home in Wellsville.

Luzer opened MJB BBQ and Catering on Main Street. Right now, he is running the operation out of a concession stand five days a week.

He plans to open a restaurant soon, which is currently undergoing renovations.

“It’s like a nice little hometown. It was close to where we wanted to be,” Luzer said. “We got a house with the restaurant, so we actually live at the restaurant.”

Luzer said the response to his new spot has been overwhelming. He has had a line of customers all week, even plenty from out of town.

“It’s a small village, so there’s not a lot here to offer, but I am bringing a lot of people into this area, so hopefully, it will change the community and bring more people into this spot,” he said.

People are happy to fill their stomachs and see something good happening in the community.

“It’s something that we need — small businesses,” said Wellsville native Josh Haddox. “We try to support any way that we can, and it’s good to see Wellsville taking a turn in the right direction.”

“It’s a great thing for Wellsville, and it’s a great thing for Bill himself. It’s a family environment,” said Al Buchheit.

The plan is to have the restaurant up and running by the fall. Until then, Luzer will be operating out of the stand in front of the restaurant.

“Everything we’ve done so far has been small steps, so I started out with a little smoker. We were gonna do fairs, festivals, things like that, but it’s just kind of grown from there,” he said.