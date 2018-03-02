Nugget of Knowledge: Why generic medicine costs less

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Why are generic drugs cheaper?

It all has to do with economics.

The brand-name maker often invents the drug and that can cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Then it has the patent and marketing rights….the brand name alone can sell it, but only for a certain number of years, up to seven.

Say the Lenny Rome drug company developed and tested viagra…Lenny Rome sells his viagra and you can’t get it anywhere else.

Then the patent expires.

The Jim Loboy drug company comes along and can now use the formula to develop Jimmy’s Pill.

Jimmy spent not one dime on development and testing and Jimmy doesn’t advertise so the drugs are less expensive.

All Jimmy has to show is that his pill is as good and is as effective as Lenny Rome’s viagra.

The main ingredients are the same…there might be some minor differences, for example, in time release….but it’s the same.

When it comes to other products, generic is fine such as flour, sugar, corn starch, pepper….go for generic..the same for napkins, paper plates, toilet paper and other paper products.

