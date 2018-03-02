President Trump to speak in Pittsburgh area

MOON TWP., Pennsylvania (WYTV) – President Donald Trump will appear for a campaign rally in the Pittsburgh area.

Trump will be in Moon Township, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10.

The rally was originally scheduled last month but was postponed out of respect for the victims of the Parkland, Florida shooting. It is the 20th rally that Trump has held in Pennsylvania and the fifth in the Pittsburgh area since he began his race for the presidency, according to his campaign.

“The President is really looking forward to visiting the Pittsburgh area to highlight the benefits that his historic tax cuts are providing hard-working families across Pennsylvania and to celebrate our booming economy now that America is once again open for business,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. March 10 at Atlantic Aviation, located at 300 Horizon Drive in Moon Township. Doors open at 4 p.m.

To attend, register on Trump’s campaign website.