Top-seeded Poland cruises past Ursuline in Division II Tournament

WYTV Staff Published:


POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Bulldogs earned their first tournament win of the season with an impressive 68-47 victory over Ursuline Friday night.

Poland junior Dan Kramer led the way with a team high 21 points. Braeden O’Shaughnessy added 19, and Brandon Barringer chipped in 11.

Ursuline’s R.J. Clark had 15 points in the 2nd quarter alone, and finished with a team high 19. Vince Armini added 13 for the Irish.

Poland will advance to play Lakeview in the District Semifinals next Tuesday night at 7pm at Boardman high school.

