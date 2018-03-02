Trump’s proposed tariffs garner support from Democratic lawmakers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – President Trump’s decision to enforce heavy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports is earning him praise from unlikely places — Democratic lawmakers.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said the move levels the playing field for the American Steel industry.

He hopes Trump targets China, which he believes floods the United States with cheap steel imports.

“We see this as going to benefit companies like Wheatland Tube, Vallourec, other steel companies who have been damaged a lot by what China has done, in particular,” Ryan said.

He also feels the new tariffs will protect the U.S. military.

Ryan said if steelmakers in America increase production, the government will always have enough metal to continue making fighter jets and armored military vehicles.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is also in support of the tariffs. Though he rarely sides with the president, Brown said tariffs are the right thing to do.

Trump’s plan puts a tax of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. It is not clear whether the tariffs would affect only certain countries or apply globally.