When colleges send an alert to students, staff

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two colleges in Youngstown had to decide if their alert systems should be put in place this week.

Both Eastern Gateway Community College and Youngstown State University had to use student alert systems over the past week.

Both schools say the systems work well to let students and staff know about safety issues on campus, but YSU spokesman Ron Cole said it’s important to limit how often alerts are sent.

“We assure them we are only going to use them in case of an emergency and we have been able to stick to that.”

Cole said if the alerts are overused, students might ignore a very important message.

