A change of course for the Youngstown Marathon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A change has been announced in the route for this year’s Youngstown Marathon.

The runners will be using less of Mill Creek Park — and more of Youngstown itself.

Youngstown Marathon Director Courtney Poullas said runners will be running throughout the city.

“The marathon route is going to be further into Youngstown. It’s going to come through Federal Street and go up to the university — which is the biggest change for the marathon course this year.”

The reasoning for the change — feedback from last year and making the course more runner-friendly.

The additional mileage through the City of Youngstown eliminates some of the tougher hills in Mill Creek Park. Runners will loop Lake Newport twice and have just one hill to trek after crossing the half marathon point.

“The runners wanted to see more Youngstown on the course and we wanted to let them know their voices were heard — so our course director, Mark Lipinsky looked hard to make this happen for 2018.”

Poullas said they are always looking for ways to improve the marathon.

The 5K and half-marathon courses will stay the same.

Close to 1,200 people ran the event last year. They are expecting that number to increase by about 15 percent.

The marathon will be held June 3 and will start and finish at Second Sole in Boardman.