For 10 years, Braceville man has been writing books inspired by horse sanctuary

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – After a career change over 20 years ago, a man in Braceville is writing books inspired by his true passion — horses.

In 1995, Rick Steele began rescuing abandoned horses after working in sales at a major television network.

“I went from wearing Ferragamo shoes and Armani suits to what I’m wearing now [flannels and sweatpants] but I don’t care,” he said.

Over the years he’s taken care of nine horses at his Braceville home, what he refers to as a horse sanctuary. He says he rescued eight of them and currently has five.

“Is it expensive? Absolutely. Do you have a social life? Not at all,” Steele said.

He wakes up early to feed the horses, then lets them pasture and later eat dinner.

Steele says his whole day pretty much revolves around the horses. He’s even built a stable on his property, which took him five years to complete.

“They get me up in the morning. I hurt, but I get up. They keep me going,” he said.

But, Steele says the horses are more to him than just busy work.

About 10 years ago, Steele began writing books, two of which are published. The books are focused on troubled young girls and the role horses play in their lives.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me where I come up with these ideas. Believe it or not, I come up with these ideas when I’m shoveling horse manure,” he said.

Steele says he will soon leave Braceville to move out west, but of course, the horses will be going with him.

“I guess I could maybe look in that camera, ask the people, ‘What do your children mean to you?’ That’s what they mean to me,” he said.