Lake Co. budget director resigns before start date of new Trumbull Co. position

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Trumbull County Commissioners recently hired a new administrator — who resigned before his start date.

Mike Matas is currently a budget director in Lake County. He was supposed to start work as a Trumbull County administrator on March 19.

But on Tuesday, Matas issued his resignation, citing family matters.

A letter from the president of the Board of Lake County Commissioners to the Trumbull County Commissioners says they put forth a maximum effort to keep Matas in Lake County — not as a matter of money, but one of respect and principle.

The letter is as follows:

Mr. Matas has been a long time employee and valuable asset to Lake County government. As you know, Mr. Matas’ experience in county government, along with his extensive skills and abilities to formulate and implement sustainable budgets, are essential for the operation of a successful county government. Mr. Matas can be characterized as a franchise player for Lake County. To this end, a maximum effort on the part of Lake County has been made to retain Mr. Matas’ continued employment. Mr. Matas’ continued employment with Lake County is not a function of money, rather one of respect and principle. I regret this action on the part of the Lake County to retain Mr. Matas will deny Trumbull County a qualified individual with the necessary skills and experience to effectively and efficiently work with your department heads and implement the vision on your board; however, I would remiss if I did not point out that any process has resulted in a recommendation for the hiring of Mr. Matas is on point and should be continued. Thank you for your understanding of this necessary action on the part of Lake County.”

We spoke with Trumbull County Commissioners Dan Polivka and Frank Fuda, who say they will regroup in the near future to look at possibly hiring someone else to fill Matas’ spot.