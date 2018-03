YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police said one man is lucky to be alive after crashing his car on the East Side of Youngstown.

Police said the driver smashed his pickup truck through a guardrail on the corner of Early Road and McGuffey Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

The truck ended up in the ditch. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The department said they don’t believe alcohol was a factor.

The crash is under investigation.