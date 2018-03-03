Sportsman’s show in Girard is one-stop-shop for all hunting, fishing needs

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Metroplex in Girard has a great cure this weekend for cabin fever — the Niles Hunting and Fishing Show.

Outdoorsmen can find just about everything they need to get ready for the warmer weather, like fishing tackle, hunting and boating supplies and even a seminar from a champion fisherman.

Organizers say there is certainly a call to have this show in Northeast Ohio.

“We’ve got the biggest cross-section of hunters and fishers per capita in the population of any place in the country. In other words, more people hunt and fish than any place in the country, per capita,” said show promoter Rick Henninger.

If you want to check out the Hunting and Fishing Show, doors are also open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.