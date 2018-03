NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the best college offensive linemen in the nation — who’s also an Austintown Fitch graduate — was signing autographs at the Eastwood Mall Saturday.

Ohio State Buckeye Billy Price was at Everything Buckeyes, drawing in a big crowd of Buckeyes fans.

“So many people have been through this line that I’ve known back from my high school days and growing up playing sports days, so it’s very nice to be able to come home and see such a welcoming,” he said.