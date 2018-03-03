We’re walking on sunshine!

The week ahead will be slightly cooler than what we would expect this week in March. Our typical high for the first week of March is 41°F. The only day we will get above that is Tuesday when we have a high of 44°F. Overnight lows weave above and below the expected temperature for this time of year, which is 24°F.

Keep in mind — while tonight’s low is 22 degrees, factor in wind chill and it will feel closer to 17 degrees. To close out the weekend, we will remain cool, but the breeze dies down and skies will be sunny!

Enjoy the next few days filled with that sunshine because by midweek, we’re looking for snow.

To see the timing of the next line of rain/snow click “Play” in the video above.

