Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees discusses budget cuts amid reappointment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Budget cuts are coming up for the leaders of Youngstown.

Mayor Tito Brown says they are needed for all of the city’s departments, including the police department.

It was announced Friday that Robin Lees will remain in his position as Youngstown’s chief of police.

He says one challenge he will have to face is the number of officers the department has amid the need for budget cuts.

“We have to watch that we approach what we have as kind of a tipping point when it comes to how many folks we have to have in order to access the cops grant and the CDA grant — that really helps fund our community policing in particular,” Lees said.

Lees also said the amount of overtime that officers work may have to be reduced while still needed to cut back in other places.

“Like everybody else is trying to do right now — more with less — but again, the basic thing for us is to maintain the level of staffing that we have so we can continue to deliver the services as we have,” he said.